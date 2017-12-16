Stamford XT hands over chairs to hospice

A group of former Round Tablers known as Stamford XT has handed over two electric rise and recliner chairs to Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Ridlington.

The group raises funds for local good causes, through organising the course marshal volunteers at Burghley Horse Trials and the subsequent Burghley Sponsored Ride that we organise each year on that same weekend – which is an opportunity for people to ride around Burghley’s cross country event tracks and see the jumps which will have been in use for the major event.

The group contacted Dove Cottage Day Hospice in the summer and asked them about any equipment they might still need resulting from their recent setting up.

They mentioned they still needed two more automated electric rising chairs to complete furnishing of their guest lounge at their new site.

Stamford XT was pleased to be able to provide them with the £1,800 needed from its community service fund, and a cheque for this amount was presented to them by their chairman Bruce Allison recently alongside the new chairs, now in situ and being used by guests of the day hospice which operates Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 3pm.

Our photo shows staff, Volunteers, service users with Bruce. Photo: Lee Hellwing