Stamford's Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop 'at risk' of closure
The branch in High Street has begun advertising in its window “This store is closing down subject to contract negotiation” and “all stock must go.”
Staff told the Mercury this week they were unable to comment.
The company also declined to comment but the Mercury understands the lease for the premises comes up for renewal in the next few months.
The potential closure comes as South Kesteven District Council has produced a report on occupancy rates of retail units in South Kesteven’s town centres.
Across the district, currently some 92.43 per cent of retail units are occupied, compared with SKDC's target of 90 per cent.
Stamford has 14 vacancies out of 332 and Bourne has 14 vacant units out of 164 units. The Deepings has just 1-2 vacancies throughout the year.
The report says SKDC is working with landlords to support retailers through its Town Centre Investment Fund as it aims to diversify high streets.
