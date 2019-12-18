A Stamford resident is one of four people to be nominated for the Zoe Ball Christmas superhero awards.

George Hetherington has been recognised for his work with Second Helpings and specifically for providing food for people in need this Christmas.

He was nominated by the Rev Andy Fyall of Stamford Methodist Church, and has been selected out of thousands of other nominees.

George Hetherington, Reverend Andy Fyall and Audrey Hensman

On Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, George was asked how Second Helpings, which won a Mercury Business Award in 2018, started.

George said: "What pleased me was Zoe's response to the needs we are trying to fulfil."

This Christmas, Second Helpings has already received 96 bookings for meals.

George said: "It's wonderful - and it's sad. It's sad that we have so many people in Stamford who are in need."

Since Second Helpings opened it has received 80 tonnes of food and currently feeds more than 300 people a week.

George's interview has brought in masses of support and awareness, which is something 'he has been trying to do for a long time'.

Since the interview aired earlier today he has been approached by a man hoping to donate £500 to Second Helpings and a woman wanting to set up her own version of it in London.

This Friday, George and his wife will travel to London to go back onto the breakfast show.

