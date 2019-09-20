Stamford’s main shopping street is enjoying a boost with extra traders moving in.

Last Friday, women’s clothing chain Mint Velvet opened its doors at 6 High Street, promising “relaxed glamour” in the former home of QS.

The next day Uppingham-based Scandimania Coffee House, opened at 29 High Street - where the stationery store Tinc used to be.

Hannah Wells and Harriett Ladds of Mint Velvet

Furthermore, menswear chain Brook Taverner plans a 2020 opening at 7 High Street, which previously contained the former Steamer Trading Company.

With ‘rumours’ that Starbucks may take over the former NatWest bank at 52 High Street and tomorrow’s re-opening of Costa Coffee after a refurbishment, Stamford’s High Street is looking up.

Mint Velvet Stamford manager Harriett Ladds said this week the store has been very busy, receiving a ‘fantastic’ reception.

“Everyone is very pleased to see us on the High Street.”

Area manager Kathryn Cummings added: “We knew excitement was building. But this has exceeded our expectations. We have had a really lovely welcome.”

The Swedish-style Scandimania Coffee House also reports a “very good” opening, with non-stop trade for its famous cinnamon buns, salads, salmon, and vegan baking.

Scandimania has gained a strong following since it opened in Uppingham two years ago. It took over the former Tinc store site and has also been “very busy”.

Joint owner Julia Falk said: “There is definitely a need for a coffee shop like this in Stamford. We are different, because its Scandinavian, it’s Swedish.”

Meanwhile, Brook Taverner has applied to South Kesteven District Council to renovate 7 High Street, the former home of the Steamer Trading Cookshop.

The Halifax-based gents outfitter and uniform supplier was established in 1912 and says Stamford will be its sixth outlet as it progressively opens other stores.

A spokesmanfor the family business said he expected the store to open next year.

Meanwhile, Costa has confirmed the re-opening tomorrow after closing for a week of refurbishment.

Commenting on the ‘rumours’ it sought the former NatWest bank, a Starbucks spokesman said:”We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no news to share about specific plans in the area.”

n This week, KFC also named Stamford and Colsterworth as two of seven locations in Lincolnshire, where it was considering opening a drive-thru outlet in Stamford.

A spokesman said “no location” had currently been found in Stamford.