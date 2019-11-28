Stamford contestant Marianne Rawlins 'fired' from BBC's The Apprentice
Published: 10:02, 28 November 2019
| Updated: 10:41, 28 November 2019
Marianne Rawlins, the Apprentice contestant from Stamford, has finally left the popularBBC 1 show.
The 36-year-old risk management consultant left the show after her fourth appearance in the board room with Lord Sugar.
This week’s show featured the contestants having to sign a music artist, remix a track and sell it for corporate clients and movies.
