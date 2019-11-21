Stamford’s Apprentice candidate Marianne Rawlins has hit back over attacks of her by the fired Ryan-Mark Parsons.

In the BBC One show on Wednesday night, the 19-year-old womenswear consultant said of Marianne: “I don’t know if she is a woman or not.”

The clash came as the pair were on the losing team and both were called back to the boardroom, where they risked being ‘fired’ by Lord Sugar.