Santa’s sleigh run tour of Stamford and some of the nearby villages sets off soon.

Helped by the team from charitable group Stamford Kiwanis, the big man will be out bringing cheer to children as well as collecting for local good causes.

Steve Marsh from Stamford Kiwanis said: “We are able to collect door to door again this year, so we are hoping those who want to support our work will have some cash available - although we also accept donations online.

Santa will be visiting streets in the Stamford area from Sunday, December 5 to Monday, December 20

“The tour is entirely run by volunteers, so every pound raised will go directly to our registered charity and is used to help local community groups and other local causes.

“We really hope people will be generous because our community chest is severely depleted after continuing to make donations through the lockdowns, but being unable to raise new funds until now.”

Santa’s busy schedule, from 5pm to 7pm on weekends and 5.30pm to 7.30pm on weekdays, is as follows:

Sunday, December 5: Primrose Way, Bluebell Road, Clover Gardens, Bramble Grove, Charlock Drive

Monday, December 6: Arran Road, Chestnut Gardens, Cedar Road, Oak Road, Willow Road, Aberdeen Close, Fife Close

Wednesday, December 8: Dickens Drive, Perth Road and Caithness Road

Thursday, December 9: Culpepper Way, Lonsdale Road

Friday, December 10: Mason Drive, Banks Crescent, Jackson Way, Collins Avenue, Ross Drive, Belvoir Close, Barnwell Road, Chatsworth Road, Walcot Way

Saturday, December 11:Sutherland Way, Highlands Way, Ermine Way, Argyll Way, Stirling Road, Roxburgh Road, Reform Street, Northumberland Avenue

Sunday, December 12:Essex Road, Sussex Road, Northumberland Gardens

Tuesday, December 14:Lambeth Walk, Cambridge Road, Fitzwilliam Road

Thursday, December 16: Ryhall

Friday, December 17: Churchill Road, Edinburgh Road

Saturday, December 18: Rutland Road, Berrybut Way, Lincoln Road, Masterton Road, Kesteven Road, Willoughby Road, Glen Crescent, Irnham Road, Holland Road, Lindsey Road

Sunday, December 19: Ketton

Monday December 20, from 5.30pm: King’s Cliffe.

To track Santa’s position in real-time, visit www.stamfordkiwanis.org.uk or Facebook @StamfordKiwanis. The tracker will be active from the evening of December 5.