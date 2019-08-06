More than 100 children and their parents enjoyed fine weather on Monday for a skateboard and BMX bike event in the Stamford Skatepark.

The event, organised by Stamford Town Council, featured top skaters and BMX bikers from the King Ramps skateboarder company.

Among them were Jack Maguire, 18, of London, Jack Clark, 25 of London and professional BMX stunt rider, Scott Hamlin, 30, of Weston-Super-Mare.

Skateboard park (14854683)

The bikers and boarders were there to show Stamford children how to better ride BMX bikes, skateboards and scooters.

The trio said such sports give children something to do and keep them out of trouble. They are enjoyable sports that allow children to meet others and parents are likely to know where their children are- down at the skate park.

Skateboard park (14854677)

Scott said he has been a professional BMX stunt rider for many years, who has been able to make a living touring the world and taking part in competitions.

Stamford town councillor Gloria Johnson was 'thrilled' to see so many children taking part, many watched by proud parents. She also wished to thank the event's sponsors.

Skateboard park (14854681)

Town mayor Breda Griffin said: "It's brought children of all ages together and all are enjoying themselves."