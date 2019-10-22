The Subway store on Stamford High Street is to re-open with a new look, when it finally re-opens by the year-end.

The premises closed suddenly in April with the company saying the franchisee had left the premises. But a a sign in the store window blamed an ‘equipment issue.’

In July, Subway spoke of the store opening in the ‘summer’ under new management.

The Subway in Stamford (19914866)

At the time, workmen were present renovating the site, though inrecent weeks, they appear to have been absent.

Signs in the window advertising staff vacancies at the site can still be seen.

Asked when the branch might re-open, Subway told the Mercury this week: “We’re pleased to confirm that the Subway store on Stamford High Street will reopen before the end of the year, as a Fresh Forward store.

“This new design features a bright new colour palette and a revamped fresh salad display as a focal point within the store.

“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers and the local community.”

Subway declined to give any reason for the delay.