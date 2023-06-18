I hope my recent column didn’t cause you so much anxiety that you have lain awake every night since, dreading the advance of artificial intelligence, wondering just how and when it is going to take you down into the abyss, writes Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

Well, since then the world has taken notice, not of me you understand, but with the rapid progress being made by Chantelle and her mates.

From reports we’ve seen last week we have just two years left to save the human race from extinction. Yep two years, that’s if climate change, the next pandemic or nuclear disaster doesn’t finish us first, or like the dinosaurs, we get taken out by a giant meteorite landing somewhere down Lands’ End Way. If, and it’s a big if, artificial intelligence remains friendly to humans, this would of course be a bonus, with the prospect of speeding up research in science and technology and many other fields. The risk however is that artificial intelligence eventually finds it has little use for us low IQ humans any more and either out of malevolence or just for the sheer hell of it, destroys us all.

Allan Grey

However, all is not lost, and in an attempt to allow us to sleep more easily in our beds, last week saw the meeting not of artificial, but of superficial intelligence in its most reassuring form, Mr Sunak meeting Mr Biden. After talks at The White House they agreed that a meeting later in the year in London was called for. Well that’ll fix it, a meeting in London, problem solved.

If, of course, the meeting doesn’t solve the AI problem, I do wonder just how this double-edged sword might set about slaying us all. Most of us these days utilise AI, probably without even being aware of it. Imagine if our smart phones suddenly decided they would ration our screen time to an hour a day, that would drive half the population insane within days. We’d have to start talking to each other again, and before you know it we’d be killing one another. Imagine if Alexa told us that sticking our heads in the gas oven for 10 minutes would do wonders for our complexion, that would take out another large tranch of the proletariat, and imagine if the fridge-freezer was AI controlled and decided to limit our access to just one full English a week, the rest of us would starve to death in no time. Imagine if the sat nav in our AI controlled, planet-saving electric vehicle decided to take us on a one way trip to Yorkshire, doesn’t bear thinking about does it? It might even take less than two years. We need to be prepared, get an allotment maybe, or better still panic.

And talking of panicking, a memory appeared the other day on the Lovely Lady’s Facebook page. A distant memory of DIY times when we were living near Heathrow. Yours truly was preparing to paint the outside of the house, burning old flaking paint off the weatherboarding around the roof with a blowlamp. Descending the ladder for a cup of tea he notices wisps of smoke starting to emanate from under the eaves and thinks, ‘oh dear’, or something along those lines, and rushes indoors, climbs the loft ladder to be confronted by flames taking hold under the eaves.

The fire brigade are called, but before they arrive yours truly screams hysterically to the Lovely lady to bring as many buckets of water as she can manage from the kitchen downstairs, bring them up the ladder so that inside the loft he can dowse the flames. After a dozen or more buckets are delivered and then emptied the Fire Brigade arrive and hose everything down, the house is saved.

Unsurprisingly, Lovely Lady is exhausted after her aqueous endeavours, especially as she had come out of hospital just the day before having had her appendix removed. Into the evening yours truly checks the loft every half hour to make sure there are no glowing embers and on the fourth or fifth visit he at last notices the open topped cold water tank, full to the brim, amazing what you can miss when panic takes hold.

Finally, I don’t often laugh out loud when researching the latest trends and opinions for your amusement, but this little ditty hit the spot. “No matter how much you shake and squeeze, the last few drops go down your knees”, but not if you are a ‘sitzpinkler’. Apparently in Germany boys are taught from an early age to sit rather than stand when they need to paint the porcelain, and there is now a raging cultural debate as to whether we men in the UK should be encouraged to follow suit given the claimed health and hygiene benefits. Some men who were ‘standers’ and are now commited ‘sitzpinklers’ even claim it was because they had a urethra moment.

I do understand both the efficiency and the comfort factors of sitzpinkling, particularly as a septuagenarian at 3am in the morning, but have you seen the queues outside the ladies at half time at Welford Road, they’re all sitzpinklers and many don’t make it back to their seat for the start of the second half, stand and deliver, that’s what I say.