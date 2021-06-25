While people in Stamford believe there can only ever be one ‘George Hetherington’, this has now changed.

The founder of Second Helpings has been gifted a star in his name to acknowledge all the charitable work he has completed.

The Monoceros star has been re-named to the George Hetherington star by the Small Charities Coalition as part of an award.

“I was expecting a plaque or certificate with a star on it but I’ve got one named after me,” said George.

George was recognised by the Small Charities Coalition as the ‘Star of 2021’ for the work he has completed with the Stamford-based community project Second Helpings.

The group collects food which is destined for the bin and distributes it to the public on a pay-as-you-feel basis through its community fridge.

Before the pandemic a weekly café was also held and this has now been converted to takeaways including a care package of up to five meals a week for the most vulnerable.

George said: “It’s very strange for me as I haven’t won awards before.

“I got one from South Kesteven District Council as a local hero which was nice but to get this is very different in that they’ve actually given me the name of a star in the sky.”

The 84-year-old has also received the award for his dedicated fundraising to provide a well for the Maasai community in Kenya.

In the past year George has braved the shave and completed a 4,228-mile ‘walk for water’.

The fundraising mission, which was a collaboration with the charity Power for People, bought in more than £21,000 in donations.

“I’m really thrilled,” said George.

“When I first responded to the woman who nominated me I was lost for words.”

He added: “It’s an honour to get an award from these people.

“They are dealing in small charity groups all the time and they had 113 nominations and they picked out 20.

“Acknowledgement doesn’t make a difference as I will always get on with doing these things but it’s quite something to be recognised. “