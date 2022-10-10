A family will walk in the star light in memory of a ‘much-loved man’.

Sally Leach from Easton-on-the-Hill will walk under the stars at the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike in memory of her husband Ian.

Sally had discussed the idea of doing the hike in Peterborough with her husband Ian, shortly before he died in July this year following a short battle with cancer.

Marcus, Ian, Sally and Georgina Leach on holiday in the Lake District

Sally, who works at Peterborough City Hospital as a playworker, said: “We were looking through some information that we had been given at the hospice and we came across details of the Starlight Hike Peterborough.

“Ian said ‘that looks like a nice idea, and it’s at the same time of the year we would usually go away as a family, you should do it’.

“So we decided to sign up.

“We always liked to walk together.”

Ian spent his final weeks being cared for at Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, which is run by Sue Ryder.

After seeing first-hand the importance of the service, Sally, her daughter Georgina, 25, and son Marcus, 27 wanted to give back to the charity.

The 57-year-old said: “The nurses looked after Ian as if he were one of their own and the doctors gave him all the time he needed to ask the questions that were so important to him.

“They gave Ian and our family everything we needed and so much more, it just meant so much. Sue Ryder made Ian’s final days so much more bearable.

“We all felt very safe there and even when they gave Ian the option of going home, he said he wanted to stay.

“Ian had total control of everything that happened to him. He wanted a comfortable, dignified death and that’s what Sue Ryder gave him.”

The walk will take place next Saturday (October 22).