Two libraries attracted new visitors by hosting special events to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Stamford Library and The Deepings Library both staged crafts and competitions on Saturday (May 13) in recognition of the film series.

Star Wars Day takes place on May 4, but the celebratory events were pushed back a week because of the coronation of King Charles III.

Jude Smith (6) won a colouring competition at Stamford Library. Photo: Paul Marriott

Visitors to The Deepings Library could make a light saber, follow a picture trail and train to be a Stormtrooper.

Library coordinator Louisa Crowson said: “It's all about bringing the community together. Star Wars Day started off as a way of introducing people to the library who may not have otherwise given it a second look and our raffle winner was one such a person.

“Felix from Maxey happened to be passing and spotted the Stormtrooper, asked his mum to turn the car around and came along. He was impressed with the library and hopes to return.”

Visitors to Stamford Library enjoyed craft sessions and storytime. There was also a colouring competition, won by six-year-old Jude Smith, and a Lego challenge to build a Star Wars model.

Children build Lego models for Star Wars Day at Stamford Library. . Photo: Paul Marriott

A Stormtrooper stands guard at The Deepings Library

Star Wars Day celebrations

Deepings Library celebrated Star Wars Day

Raffle winner Felix from Maxey.

Star Wars characters turned heads

Let battle commence

Star Wars merchandise was on sale

Visitors made their own light sabers

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk