Star Wars Day celebrated at libraries in Stamford and Market Deeping
Two libraries attracted new visitors by hosting special events to celebrate Star Wars Day.
Stamford Library and The Deepings Library both staged crafts and competitions on Saturday (May 13) in recognition of the film series.
Star Wars Day takes place on May 4, but the celebratory events were pushed back a week because of the coronation of King Charles III.
Visitors to The Deepings Library could make a light saber, follow a picture trail and train to be a Stormtrooper.
Library coordinator Louisa Crowson said: “It's all about bringing the community together. Star Wars Day started off as a way of introducing people to the library who may not have otherwise given it a second look and our raffle winner was one such a person.
“Felix from Maxey happened to be passing and spotted the Stormtrooper, asked his mum to turn the car around and came along. He was impressed with the library and hopes to return.”
Visitors to Stamford Library enjoyed craft sessions and storytime. There was also a colouring competition, won by six-year-old Jude Smith, and a Lego challenge to build a Star Wars model.
