Star Wars spacecraft on display in Burghley Park

A Stamford inventor has created a life-size model of a TIE Silencer spacecraft from the Star Wars films - and it’s on display in Burghley Park.

The replica of Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer from the new Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is Colin Furze’s biggest build to date and has been made using only parts sourced from Ebay, in order to surprise six lucky Star Wars fans.

Colin Furze's TIE Silencer on display in Burghley Park. By Lee Hellwing.

It weighs an estimated seven tonnes and took seven weeks and a team of five people to complete.

The craft is on display in Burghley Parkuntil Sunday, December 10 and is positioned in front of Burghley House.

Colin said: “I think the best thing is looking through the window [of the cockpit], you can imagine jumping to hyperspace [term used in the film]. But it is a bit strange looking out and all you can see is deer.

“The more people that come and have a look the better.”

Gareth Jones, senior marketing director at eBay, said: “It’s clear that Brits are a nation of Star Wars lovers, and to mark the release of the film we wanted to surprise six Star Wars fans with an out-of-this-world collaboration. With more than 12,000 Star Wars listings available on the dedicated shop – whether you’re a fan of the old or the new, eBay is a Force to be reckoned with this Christmas.”

