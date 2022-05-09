Starbucks cafés to open in Stamford and Bourne
Published: 16:00, 09 May 2022
A coffeehouse chain is preparing to open two new cafés in the area.
A spokesperson for the American multinational company Starbucks said: "We look forward to opening our doors to customers at Stamford and Bourne in the near future."
The chain has not given exact locations but jobs being advertised mention Exeter Street, in Bourne.
An application for a sign reading 'Starbucks' on the former Natwest Bank in Stamford High Street was submitted to South Kesteven District Council in March.