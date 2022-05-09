Home   News   Article

Starbucks cafés to open in Stamford and Bourne

By Chloe Butler
Published: 16:00, 09 May 2022

A coffeehouse chain is preparing to open two new cafés in the area.

A spokesperson for the American multinational company Starbucks said: "We look forward to opening our doors to customers at Stamford and Bourne in the near future."

The chain has not given exact locations but jobs being advertised mention Exeter Street, in Bourne.

Starbucks is opening branches in Stamford and Bourne
An application for a sign reading 'Starbucks' on the former Natwest Bank in Stamford High Street was submitted to South Kesteven District Council in March.

Starbucks was rumoured to be coming to The Old Bank site in 2019 and now an application has been submitted for a sign
