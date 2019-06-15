Stars of the sports and entertainment worlds have helped Stamford-based architects to raise more than £11,000 for charity.

Urban Edge held a celebrity golf day raising money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.

In the mix were Simon Spooner of MasterChef, footballers Ossie Ardiles, Lee Bradbury, John Lacey, Steve Lomas, Graham Rix, Graham Roberts, Steve Sedgely, Ricky Villa, and Paul Walsh, while Rugby union was represented by Saracens’ Kristian Chesney, Martin Gregory and Adrian Olver, whilst cricket fielded Phillip DeFreitas and Dean Headley.

Stamford-based Urban Edge raised £11,000 on the UEA Celebrity Golf Day (12279876)

Urban Edge director Russell Gay said: “One day I bumped into an old friend I hadn’t seen for a while and while we were chatting I found out he was recovering from prostate cancer.

“Steve’s story was such a wakeup call that I decided that Prostate Cancer UK would be our next golf day charity.”

Sixteen teams gathered on the greens of Moor Park Golf Club, Rickmansworth, to support the event with participants partnering a celebrity player.

Prizes were given for the longest drive and closest to the hole, while the overall winners were the team from Leicester-based Farrow Walsh Consulting.

The day was rounded off with a dinner and silent and live auctions, which raised even more funds for the charity.

Urban Edge’s golf day - the third it has held - follows the company’s previous events which have raised thousands of pounds for Alzheimer’s UK and local charity #teamGeorge, which funded a new carbon fibre wheelchair for George Robinson of Stamford.

In July 2015 George was paralysed playing rugby for Stamford School, while on a tour in South Africa.

Russell added: “Our thanks go to all sponsors and participants who so kindly gave their time and support for the event.

“Especially Ady from Ace who raised £500 doing trick shots on the 4th hole.

“We’ll be raising more money for Prostate Cancer UK, with one of our graphic designers, Stuart Hill, cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats later this year.”

Stuart, who lives in Bourne, aims to raise £2,200 for Prostate Cancer UK when he takes part in the Deloitte Ride Across Britain, in memory of an uncle who was a keen cyclist.

He said: “I will ride for nine days with 700 other riders, covering 980 miles and climbing the height of Everest roughly 1.6 times.”

Stuart added he is keen for people to support the cause and so far he has raised £400 towards his target.

