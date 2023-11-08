A new NHS treatment centre could be built on a town hospital site.

The planned facility would replace the recently demolished nurses’ accommodation block at Stamford Hospital.

It would provide four ‘procedure rooms’, 12 cabin-style changing rooms with en suites, and two recovery bays.

The nurses' accommodation was demolished in January to make way for a new treatment centre

Funding for the centre has been granted to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford Hospital, Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital near Huntingdon.

If plans for the Stamford development are approved by South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee, construction could begin next year with the first patients treated at the new centre in 2025.

The NHS team planning the treatment centre is holding an information evening for residents and interested parties, at which architectural drawings will be shared, and members of the estates team will be available to talk about the proposed centre.

The information evening will take place on Thursday next week (November 16) from 6pm until 8pm at the new Education Centre at the hospital site, off Ryhall Road.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to email nwangliaft.communications@nhs.net beforehand, to give organisers an idea of numbers.

In a letter delivered to some town residents, Prof Steve Barnett, chairman of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, described the development as “exciting plans to enhance patient care for the local community” and that he was “delighted to share news of exciting proposals for a new state-of-the-art treatment centre”.

Plans to replace Stamford Hospital’s minor injuries unit with an ‘urgent treatment centre’ were announced earlier this year.

The aim, given then, was to take pressure off Peterborough’s accident and emergency department and provide longer opening hours in Stamford for patients needing urgent medical assistance.

As well as its current minor injuries unit, Stamford Hospital has 22 inpatient beds on the John van Geest ward for ‘step down’ care, often for elderly patients returning home after hospital treatment.

Stamford Hospital also delivers outpatient clinics, has a diagnostic imaging suite including an MRI scanner, lymphoedema and chemotherapy suites, a blood test suite, therapy services and a day surgical unit for local anaesthetic treatments.