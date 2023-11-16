Eagled-eyed viewers of Netflix’s The Crown may be able to spot local backdrops in the latest season.

Burghley House near Stamford was bustling with film crews - and potentially a few stars - in January this year.

It is no secret that the stately home near Stamford is a producer's favourite for filming scenes of The Crown, and crews returned for the sixth and final season of the Netflix show.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Photo: Netflix

A sea of white tents was put up in Burghley Park full to the brim with props, while trailers were stationed in the car park to get the actors ready for scenes.

Two large camera kits were at the front of the house with other equipment scattered around the grounds, and within the courtyard area was a crane standing at the same height as the building with a basket-like structure attached.

Stamford and the surrounding area is a popular spot for producers, with Burghley House acting as a backdrop for previous scenes in the royal drama.

Film crews for Netflix in front of Burghley House

It has doubled up as Windsor Castle and was last season seen burning in scenes to replicate the fire in 1992.

A number of well-known actors filmed at Burghley House last year including Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen and Jonny Lee Miller, actor for the then Prime Minister John Major. Pictures of the scenes can be seen here.

In September 2022 scenes for the final season of The Crown were shot in Oundle town centre.

Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown. Photo: Netflix

Crowds gathered behind barriers to try catch a glimpse of filming and discussed the plots as they were told to be quiet by the crew.

Cars from the 1990s which were used in filming were parked at the side of the road.

The historical drama is broadly based on royal events – using a fictional version of the royal family.

Filming for The Crown in Oundle

In season five, which was released in November 2022 shortly after the Queen’s death, viewers watched the events that unfolded in Great Britain after the divorce of Charles and Diana.

Part one of the new season is available on the streaming platform from today (November 16), with the final episodes to be released on December 14.

This season is expected to cover the aftermath of the Paris car crash which killed Diana, the wedding of Charles and Camilla in 2005 and Prince William’s early relationship with fellow student Catherine Middleton.

Burghley also featured on the screens in the summer in the new DC Comics movie The Flash.

A new season of Netflix's The Crown has been released today. Photo: Netflix

Take a look back at all of the times filming has taken place in the area.

A scene featuring Olivia Williams as Camilla in The Crown. Photo: Netflix

Filming for The Crown in Oundle

The film crews set up trailers in the car park

A crane was in the courtyard during filming

Film crews

