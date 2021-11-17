A garden created by Lady Proby has won a ‘judge’s choice’ award in the Historic Houses Garden of the Year award.

The Elton Hall garden at Elton, near Wansford, was transformed from a dilapidated Edwardian rose garden.

Lady Proby said: “Early on I started planting hedges, in what was previously a very large and almost totally open expanse.

Elton Hall

Hornbeam, yew, topiary – making the task of managing the gardens more achievable by returning some of what the Victorians had gardened to parkland instead.”

She added: “It’s been a joy to make these changes, not only for myself and my husband William, but also for future generations – our eldest daughter Alexandra now lives in the house with her family, and all generations enjoy the garden, which is gratifying to see.”