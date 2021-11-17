Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Elton Hall wins Historic Houses Garden of the Year award

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 17 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A garden created by Lady Proby has won a ‘judge’s choice’ award in the Historic Houses Garden of the Year award.

The Elton Hall garden at Elton, near Wansford, was transformed from a dilapidated Edwardian rose garden.

Lady Proby said: “Early on I started planting hedges, in what was previously a very large and almost totally open expanse.

Elton Hall
Elton Hall

Hornbeam, yew, topiary – making the task of managing the gardens more achievable by returning some of what the Victorians had gardened to parkland instead.”

She added: “It’s been a joy to make these changes, not only for myself and my husband William, but also for future generations – our eldest daughter Alexandra now lives in the house with her family, and all generations enjoy the garden, which is gratifying to see.”

Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE