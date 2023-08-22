Lady Justice returns to Stamford Hotel
Crowds of people held their breath as a 200-year-old statue was lifted to the top of the old Stamford Hotel.
After months of restoration the statue of Lady Justice was today (Tuesday, August 22) put back.
It was a nail-biting moment as Lady Justice was lifted by crane in four major parts to the top of one of Stamford’s tallest buildings.
First it was the podium which features palmettes and decorative detail, followed by two stone plates.
Once this had been done, a call was made to say it was time for Lady Justice - who was waiting in a trailer in a lay-by at Carpenter’s Lodge.
Covered in a thick black cellophane and old insulation she made her mighty arrival.
It was Luke Wells director of LDW Carpentry and Building Ltd, which was responsible for the restoration, who did the honours of unveiling her.
After being admired by the team she was quickly wrapped back up - for protection reasons - so she could be hoisted to the top of the building.
Within a couple of minutes she was at the top and in her rightful position.
Luke said: “I am over the moon and very proud.
“Everything has gone perfectly to plan.”
Lady Justice was removed from her podium in January 2022 by Stamford Stone due to safety concerns ahead of work taking place on the building.
It emerged she had been sitting on rotten timbers and age was catching up with the 200-year-old statue.
The restoration of the stone statue added a hefty £160,000 extra to the project - but the owner of Stamford Hotel Alex Duce was keen to see her safe for the next 200 years.
“They have done a brilliant job,” he said.
