A council has given the go-ahead for a piece of its land to be used for a statue of the late Queen.

Rutland County Council's cabinet discussed the location of the statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II at a meeting on Tuesday.

Proposed by the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, the original location was outside the entrance to Oakham Library but after concerns were raised, it was agreed to give a site at the back of the library instead.

The back of Oakham Library where the peacock statue is, which is the location agreed for the statue of the late Queen

Council leader Gale Waller (Lib Dem) said: “Our late Queen served us through many turbulent times, and even before becoming Queen she served the country during the Second World War. Personally, I think it is an honour to her to have the statue to her and I think that many people in Rutland would be proud for it to stand on Rutland land.”

Members voted unanimously to allow the use of council-owned land provided the agreement included a clause that any future costs should not be borne by the council.

A report raised that the junction and mini roundabout outside the library in Oakham could be changed.

Coun Paul Browne (Lib Dem) said: “It's quite clear that the junction is causing tremendous problems – there are five entrances into it which cause a repeated number of accidents there. We are advised by officials that it could be difficult to reposition that road junction if the statue is there.”

An artist’s impression of the Queen at the originally proposed location at the entrance to the library

Coun Christine Wise (Lib Dem) added: “I would suggest that the location at the rear of the library where the peacock statue is currently located would be a much more pleasant place for the statue of the Queen.

“I can imagine some more senior members of the local community would want a contemplative place to sit with the statue, rather it being a very bright, noisy junction, which personally, I don’t think is the correct place, aside from all the safety aspects what I would want to get from the statue would be better served in a quieter place.”

In summary, Coun Waller said: “What I am hearing is that you have concerns about location A in front of the library, because of how busy that junction is and the safety risks involved for people coming to see the statue, and also for those who aren’t coming to see it, but who may be just walking by as it isn’t a very large corner and navigating it, particularly for those in mobility scooters or cyclists for example may find it quite difficult.

“I think however that it is being called the ‘rear of the library’, as it is to the side of the foundry building surrounded by greenery where the peacock currently resides, and this would of course have to move, but that is a peaceful, tranquil, quiet place, only a few yards from location A, not miles away! If somebody was coming to look for the statue, walking those extra few yards, I don’t think will make any difference. But it is a place where somebody could sit and contemplate the life of the late Queen and all she has done for the country."

She added that the council has "aspirations to improve" Oakham town centre and putting the statue at the front of the library would "make it almost inevitable" that it would have to move in the future.

Members voted unanimously for the location at the back of the library instead, subject to the satisfactory legal and financial agreements. Planning permission has not yet been granted.

After the meeting, Dr Furness said: "“I am delighted that Rutland County Council’s cabinet endorsed the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Statue and unanimously agreed to a position on Rutland County Council land near Oakham Library.

"Our county town will benefit from a beautiful piece of public art. If well presented this sculpture will be a wonderful tribute to the Queen, as well as a point of interest and an added attraction for residents, visitors and tourists alike.”