A statue which sits on top of one of Stamford’s most historic buildings is to be cleaned and repaired.

The 'Lady Justice' on Stamford Hotel in St Mary's Street is to be taken down ahead of major work on the building. Owners Sutherland Walk Developments Ltd, based at Rock House in Stamford, have planning permission to convert the building from shops to a house and three flats.

The grade II* listed 'hotel' has been used for retail since 1983. It was built in 1810 as a political headquarters for local Whigs, while Tories met at The George Hotel in High Street St Martin's.

Lady Justice on the Stamford Hotel building

It was used as a hotel during the 19th Century, later having shops on the ground floor, with The Welland School of Dance upstairs until recently.

It has since moved to premises in Broad Street.

While work is carried out, Stamford Hotel will be covered by scaffolding and, for safety, St Mary's Street will be closed until February 7.