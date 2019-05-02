'Steady' start to Stamford voting

Voting in Stamford appears to have got off to a 'steady' start today.

The Local Elections follow weeks of campaigning from politicians across a variety of groups and parties, eager for your vote.

Voting began at 7am this morning and continues until 10pm tonight.

Barrie and June Tarrant (9535514)

Among the voters this lunchtime were Barrie and June Tarrant of Stamford.

They were at Stamford Arts Centre, which is one of 107 Polling stations across South Kesteven alone.

June said she went 'Independent' and Barrie said he voted "a bit of each."

Asked why, June replied: "I'm fed up with everybody."

Barrie continued: "I normally vote Conservative, but in view of the performance of the government, I have voted Independent."

Other voters declined to say where they put their cross and one lady said she had not registered to vote.

Meanwhile, as many people were enjoying the artworks, plus the coffee and cakes at the arts centre, polling staff seemed to be having a quiet time.

Presiding officer Rachel Smith said: "It's steady."

But as this was her first time, she could not compare it with other years.

South Kesteven has 56 councillors, 44 of which until today were Conservative, 4 were Independent, 4 were South Kesteven Independents, with three Labour and one unaligned.

There are 120 candidates standing for the district council elections and 28 of 30 wards are being contested. Aveland and Dole Wood wards are uncontested.

There are also town and parish elections today, though only eight parishes face a contested election in South Kesteven.

Voting also takes place today in neighbouring Rutland.

Details of polling stations can be found here and here.

Further details on the elections in both South Kesteven and Rutland can also be found here.

The Stamford Mercury is also running its own poll here.

The count for the South Kesteven local elections begins after polls close at 10pm tonight.

The Stamford Mercury will be reporting results 'live' as they happen.

Rutland County Council begins its count tomorrow.

The Stamford Mercury will also be there reporting 'live.'