Step into the lap of luxury with this stunning five bedroom, three storey detached family home nestled in a quiet estate of Stamford.

Within easy reach of the popular Malcolm Sargent School, this property boasts ample upgrades that set it apart from the standard builds in the area.

Arranged over three floors, you enter through the light and airy entrance hall and will immediately notice the seamless flow of the layout, connecting the spacious living room, modern kitchen, utility room, and versatile study/playroom.

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The living room boasts ample living space and natural light. The open plan kitchen diner creates a perfect space for entertaining and features upgraded integrated appliances and bifold doors that open onto a beautiful decking area, perfect for al fresco dining.

Upstairs, the first floor has three well-balanced double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes for ample storage space. The three piece family bathroom on this floor features a modern and sleek look. The master bedroom has its own three-piece en-suite with a walk-in shower, providing a private sanctuary for relaxation. On the second and final floor are two more generously sized bedrooms, one of which has its own en-suite, making it an ideal guest suite.

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Outside the property is equally impressive, with an inset footpath leading to the front door accompanied by mature borders, adding a touch of natural beauty. The side driveway has ample space and provides access to the detached single garage.

The landscaped southwest-facing rear garden features composite decking, a tiled patio and a low maintenance artificial lawn, coupled with a side garden offering further outdoor space.

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Newton Fallowell logo

Boyfield Crescent, Stamford, is on the market for £635,000, with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or arrange a viewing call 01780 754530 or email: stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk