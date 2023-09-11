People can walk under the stars to raise money for a healthcare charity.

Sue Ryder’s Starlight Hike will return this year with a 5km and 10km walk.

The event will be held at Ferry Meadows Country Park on the evening of Saturday, October 7 and it is hoped hundreds of walkers will lace up their trainers in support.

Thorpe Hall

Registration begins at 5.30pm with a warm-up before walkers sporting fancy dress and neon face paint set off at 7pm.

Money raised will go to Sue Ryder, which runs Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

To sign up or find out more visit sueryder.org/starlightpeterborough.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children with those under five going free.