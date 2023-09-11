Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Sue Ryder which runs Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough to hold starlight hike at Ferry Meadows Country Park

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 11 September 2023

People can walk under the stars to raise money for a healthcare charity.

Sue Ryder’s Starlight Hike will return this year with a 5km and 10km walk.

The event will be held at Ferry Meadows Country Park on the evening of Saturday, October 7 and it is hoped hundreds of walkers will lace up their trainers in support.

Thorpe Hall
Thorpe Hall

Registration begins at 5.30pm with a warm-up before walkers sporting fancy dress and neon face paint set off at 7pm.

Money raised will go to Sue Ryder, which runs Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

To sign up or find out more visit sueryder.org/starlightpeterborough.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children with those under five going free.

Bourne - Homepage Human Interest Stamford What's On News Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE