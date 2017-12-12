Stepping down but not out

Have your say

Janet Christian will be remembered by her walkers for her devotion, good humour and lots else

For almost 20 years she has organised the Uppingham Age UK Walking Group whilst also raising welcome funds for the charity.

At one point there were around 60 members but gradually numbers have depleted and the group was no longer viable.

Walkers have now become part of the Oakham Horseshoe Walking Group and Janet still meets up with them.

She has worked tirelessly for the Uppingham group whilst, typically, ‘Taking it all in her stride’.

She will be remembered by her walkers for her devotion, good humour, memorable rambles, cosy pub lunches and very special Christmas dinners!