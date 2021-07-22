A care home manager is working hard to raise standards after inspectors rated her setting as "requiring improvement”.

Staff at the Red House Nursing Home in Stamford received high praise for the care shown to residents following two visits in May.

However, safety, effectiveness and leadership at the home were all called into question, with each area labelled as requiring improvement.

Red House Nursing Home in Stamford

The main areas for improvement were reporting significant events, managing medicine, deployment of staff and individual risk assessments.

Care home manager Chris Jones, who took up her position in January, said: “We identified this was the case pre-inspection and had already put action plans in place to address the areas that needed improvement.

“The areas identified for improvement have been successfully completed, including a portfolio of compliance audits, and we are now moving forward with changes in the menu, family and resident meetings as well as welcoming back hairdressers and entertainment.”

The report said: “The staff interacted with people with kindness and compassion. They were committed to supporting people retain their independence for as long as possible and understood the importance of supporting people in ways which helped maintain their privacy and dignity.”

Efforts to maintain links with family members during the pandemic received particular praise, including helping one resident to attend virtual church services.

Chris added:”Staff have gone above and beyond.

“During the Covid-19 crisis, they have continued to support the residents in a compassionate and dedicated way; keeping them safe and keeping families together with Skype and Facebook whilst we waited for a time when families could start to visit the home again.

“To have achieved a positive inspection is a credit to them and even more so in the face of a pandemic.”

The care home, which is based in Emlyns Street, caters for up to 23 people, including those who have been diagnosed with dementia.

The Care Quality Commission, which carried out in the inspection, will continue to monitor reports about the home.