The Devine Music will come together to play music based around the fortepiano and harpsichord repertoire at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, January 11 from 7.30pm.

Steven Devine is the co-principal keyboard player with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and principal keyboard player for The Gonzaga Band, Apollo and Pan, and the Classical Opera Company.

He has recorded more than 30 discs with other artists and ensembles and made six solo recordings.

Steve Devine

His latest recording of Bach’s Italian Concerto has been voted Classic FM’s Connoisseur’s choice. For tickets and more information visit www.stamfordartscentre.com