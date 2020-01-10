Home   News   Article

Musician will entertain at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:00, 10 January 2020

The Devine Music will come together to play music based around the fortepiano and harpsichord repertoire at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, January 11 from 7.30pm.

Steven Devine is the co-principal keyboard player with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and principal keyboard player for The Gonzaga Band, Apollo and Pan, and the Classical Opera Company.

He has recorded more than 30 discs with other artists and ensembles and made six solo recordings.

Steve Devine
Steve Devine

His latest recording of Bach’s Italian Concerto has been voted Classic FM’s Connoisseur’s choice. For tickets and more information visit www.stamfordartscentre.com

Read more
MusicStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE