Contrary to the popular saying, sticks won’t break your bones but instead could make you stronger.

Stewart Hamblin, an Uppingham-based former lawyer turned movement specialist, has been seeing improvements in his clients since using a chair and stick based technique.

“I help people who have difficulty with movement, from children with special needs and babies up to 90-year-olds,” he said.

Back for the Future - The Baby Boomer's Age-Busting Guide to Better Movement by Stewart Hamblin

“During the first lockdown I became known for being an expert in chair-based exercises.”

He has now released a book, 'Back for the Future - The Baby Boomer's Age-Busting Guide to Better Movement', to teach people how the method works.

The technique aims to improve posture, vision, reaching, walking, balance and simple activities of daily living such as getting out of a chair or going up and down a flight of stairs with confidence.

Stewart Hamblin with his books

Stewart, who describes himself as a baby boomer, said: “What I have discovered using a stick, even though it sounds ridiculously crazy, simply by putting it in different places or on an angle people can push it or pull it, and if they move the stick far enough it brings the spine and pelvis into certain positions.

“What tends to happen to us all is we fail to move our core and core balance through our pelvis and spines.”

Stewart’s stick method gets the muscles or body parts working again which have been subconsciously forgotten about in adult life.

With practice this allows people to move with more ease.

Included in the book are explanations, diagrams and instructions.

Stewart said: “It is a fantastic workout.

“The baby boomer generation are the ones coming up against it as they are starting to reach 60.

“They are getting all of these types of ailments which are often a symptom of how they move.

“It is my mission to make sure people are as mobile as possible for as long as they can be.”

Stewart, who has a YouTube channel, gave up his law career and re-trained as a movement specialist after an injury in his 30s severely impacted his movement.

In 2020 he released his first book 'The Fit Sit Revolution’, that details lessons based on the Feldenkrais Method of movement education which relies on re-training the brain to organise movement in gravity.

Stewart’s latest book will be released on Thursday next week (November 30) and is available at Walker’s bookshop and on Amazon.