A blue mini tractor and trailer stolen from a Stamford allotment have been returned after turning up on eBay.

The owner spotted his property for sale, and Lancashire Police - which cover the seller’s address - posed as a buyer to pay them a visit.

The equipment had been stolen from the Uffington Road allotments on July 23.

The tractor that was stolen from the Uffington Road allotments

To read more crime news, click here.