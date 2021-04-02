Three decorative planters that disappeared from Stamford have been returned.

The display, installed in 'Woolworths passage' on Sunday by volunteer group Stamford in Bloom, went missing hours later.

Police were involved in investigating it as a theft and the Mercury ran an appeal for information.

The plants were returned with a 'sorry' message

Today (Friday, April 2) the three pots complete with plants had reappeared with a note attached to one.

The note read: "Saw this in the Mercury that they had been stolen!

"I truly believed they had been fly tipped there as many items are often left there and I thought I would rehome them.

The planters - back in position on Friday morning

"So sorry, glad to return them to their rightful owner."

