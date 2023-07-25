Companies have worked together to create an outdoor seating area for the community.

Hanson UK provided the materials needed for stonemason Andre Vrona, of Ketton Stone Ltd, to shape into seats before contractors R&R Mills delivered them to Hall Close in the village.

The seating is near to Ketton Primary School which means the pupils will be able to use it for outdoor learning.

New seating has been created and installed at Hall Close in Ketton with a donation of stone from Hanson UK

Deputy chairperson of Ketton Parish Council, Mary Cade, said: “The stones replace some wooden seating that had seen better days and look really impactful. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Hanson for its support.”

Quarry manager Aurelien Colas said: “We are delighted to make this contribution to the community closest to the quarry and support local businesses in the process as well.”