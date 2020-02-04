Stone paving blocks in Stamford High Street are being replaced by Tarmac.

The work is being carried out this week by Lincolnshire County Council contractors as part of a £50,000 repair scheme which began in November.

Areas where the stone setts are being replaced by Tarmac are at the end of High Street outside Wilko and Marks and Spencer, and where Broad Street and Ironmonger Street.

The stones in High Street are being replaced with tarmac

The work follows numerous cases of people tripping over uneven paving in these areas, as well as in Red Lion Square.

Coun David Brailsford (Con), county councillor for Stamford West, said: "As part of the ongoing pavement works in Stamford town centre, the highways team found two small areas that would need to be tarmacked.

"As well as the stones lifting and becoming unsafe for pedestrians, tests carried out on the ground beneath these areas have shown that the base isn't suitable.

"The cost of the base works and then resetting the stones, plus the ongoing maintenance and repair of them - and the risk to pedestrians where they lift - means they're not a viable option for the two areas.

"The pedestrian crossing at Broad Street and Ironmonger Street, and the parking area opposite Marks and Spencer will need to be tarmacked.

"Vehicles moving about in both these areas has compounded the issues and caused further damage to the stones.

"In both areas they're salvaging the stones for use elsewhere in the town centre."

Stamford Urban Group produced a report on the state of the pavements in Stamford, highlighting the problems.

What do you think? Vote in our poll:

Read more Human InterestStamford