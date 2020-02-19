The organiser of a town’s in Bloom group has said she is ‘fed up’ of vandals pulling up shrubs.

One of the evergreen shrubs in a planter in Stamford’s High Street, near Holland and Barrett, has been pulled up ‘five or six times’ according to Ann Ellis from Stamford in Bloom.

The most recent incident took place at some point last week and the same planter was destroyed by vandals in August and October last year.

Anne Ellis of Stamford in Bloom with the plants that keep getting pulled up in High Street. Photo: Matthew Brown

Ann, who has coordinated the town’s East Midlands in Bloom entry for the last two years, said: “It’s really annoying - if they stopped pulling the shrubs out, they would grow.

“We’re really fed up because so many people have shown their appreciation of the job Stamford in Bloom is doing.

“It’s the only planter in High Street as you come up from Red Lion Square and it would be nice if they could grow to six foot tall instead of two foot.

“It also damages the plants around them and they [the vandals] are really messing it up at the moment.”

Ann added she had tidied up the planter on Sunday but ended up throwing away the shrub because it had been so badly damaged.

She also said she can’t risk buying bigger shrubs for the planter if they keep getting pulled out.

Stamford in Bloom’s snowdrop planting event is taking place again at The Recreation Ground on Sunday March 1 between 11am and 3pm.

People will be able to plant them memory of a loved one.

