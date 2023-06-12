Shoppers have been evacuated from a supermarket after water came through the light fittings.

Customers at Morrisons in Uffington Road, Stamford, were told to leave the store after water started pouring through.

One shopper reported that parts of the ceiling in the foyer entrance collapsed. It is understood the barber shop and mobile phone shop inside are badly affected.

Morrisons in Stamford

It happened at just before 4pm during a thunderstorm. The store is currently closed.

Staff at the store have declined to comment. Morrisons press office has been contacted.

Lidl at the Markham Retail Park in Ryhall Road, Stamford. Photo: Google

Lidl in Ryhall Road, Stamford, is also closed as a result of flood damage.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has so far not been called to any flooding incidents, a spokesman said at 5pm.

