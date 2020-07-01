Home   News   Article

Stamford shop Today's Express could have premises licence revoked after alleged discovery of illegal workers

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 01 July 2020

A convenience store could lose its licence and face a fine of up to £60,000 after allegedly employing three illegal workers.

Police and immigration officers visited Today’s Express at 50 Kesteven Road in Stamford on March 12 following a tip-off.

They reportedly found an Indian man working behind the counter and a Sri Lankan man and woman in the flat upstairs.

Read more
BusinessCrimeStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE