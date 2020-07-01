Stamford shop Today's Express could have premises licence revoked after alleged discovery of illegal workers
Published: 17:00, 01 July 2020
A convenience store could lose its licence and face a fine of up to £60,000 after allegedly employing three illegal workers.
Police and immigration officers visited Today’s Express at 50 Kesteven Road in Stamford on March 12 following a tip-off.
They reportedly found an Indian man working behind the counter and a Sri Lankan man and woman in the flat upstairs.
