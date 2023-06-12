A school is closed after torrential rain caused ‘significant flood damage’.

Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane will not open tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) following a downpour this afternoon that also resulted in Morrisons in Uffington Road, Stamford, and Lidl in Ryhall Road closing.

Both had rainwater coming through the roof.

Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: Google

A statement on Stamford Welland Academy’s social media at 5pm today said: “Unfortunately, we will have to close school tomorrow due to significant flood damage.

“Teachers will set work on Teams for all of tomorrow's lessons.”

Year 11 pupils have been advised they should still come into school to site their chemistry GCSE exam and Year 9 pupil son a school trip will still be able to go.

Parents were also due to emailed about the closure, which staff anticipated would be for one day only.