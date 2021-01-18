Storm Christoph brings flood warnings to Lincolnshire and Rutland
Published: 16:20, 18 January 2021
| Updated: 16:28, 18 January 2021
People are being encouraged to make sure they are flood-ready, following a Met Office forecast for heavy rain this week.
The amber warning says heavy rain between midnight tonight and lunchtime on Thursday may lead to flooding and disruption to travel in places.
Councils, emergency services and other agencies across the area are advising people to sign up for flood alerts, prepare their homes if they live in flood areas and check before they travel.