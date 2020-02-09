A 'stink pipe' built in Victorian times has suffered a blow during Storm Ciara today (Sunday, February 9).

The pipe, which has stood firm for more than a century, has been left at a precarious angle over Tinwell Road, Stamford, after gusts of wind reached more than 60mph.

Cones have been put down on the road so if it does fall, it's less likely to hit a passing vehicle.

The stink pipe in Tinwell Road is leaning precariously. Photo: Frank Newbon's History of Stamford (Facebook)

The pipe was installed by Victorian engineers to prevent a gas build up in their then-new sewers.

The existence and history of the pipes around Stamford have been brought to people's attention recently through Frank Newbon's History of Stamford page on Facebook.

Send your photos of the storm damage to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk

Tree blocks Drift Road

More damage by Storm Ciara