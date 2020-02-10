Stamford Morrisons 'parent and child' car park spaces affected by Storm Ciara
Published: 12:37, 10 February 2020
| Updated: 13:38, 10 February 2020
Customers at Morrisons in Stamford have not been able use some of the 'parent and child' parking spaces after staff cordoned them off during Storm Ciara.
The area of car park to the west side the store's entrance was taped off yesterday (Sunday, February 9) during the height of the strong winds to protect people from anything blowing off the roof.
It remained blocked off this morning (Monday) but the rest of the car park is open as usual.
Uffington Road in Stamford to be closed while trees are felled.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon