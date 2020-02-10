Customers at Morrisons in Stamford have not been able use some of the 'parent and child' parking spaces after staff cordoned them off during Storm Ciara.

The area of car park to the west side the store's entrance was taped off yesterday (Sunday, February 9) during the height of the strong winds to protect people from anything blowing off the roof.

It remained blocked off this morning (Monday) but the rest of the car park is open as usual.

Spaces in Morrisons car park in Stamford have been cordoned off during Storm Ciara. Photo: Gareth Jones

