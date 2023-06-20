Home   News   Article

Uppingham Feast cut short by storm

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 10:00, 20 June 2023

A live music event had to be cut short because of a ‘Biblical thunderstorm’.

Uppingham Feast was in full flow when the storm hit on Sunday evening, forcing event organisers to cancel the last few acts.

The festivities had kicked off at midday in the Market Place with trade stalls, circus workshops, Punch and Judy shows and live music.

Uppingham Feast draws in the crowds. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Uppingham Feast draws in the crowds. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Organiser Lucy Stephenson, from Uppingham First, said: “The Uppingham Feast is a firm family favourite and we're really pleased with how it went. Everyone had a lovely time.

“Unfortunately as we were packing up the trade stands we had quite a Biblical thunderstorm and we didn’t think it would be safe to continue with the live music.”

The Top Banana Band had to cancel their slot, but performers who did take to the stage during the day included The Lo Keys, Stamford Ska, The Roamantics and Tantric Specs.

Joyce O'Donnell with Eve and Arthur. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Joyce O'Donnell with Eve and Arthur. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Uppingham’s Social Sundays will continue throughout the summer, with businesses opening and extra seating provided in the market place to create a cafe culture. They will take place each Sunday until August 27.

Stilt walkers show off their skills. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stilt walkers show off their skills. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Ska. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Ska. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Live music in the Market Place. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Live music in the Market Place. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Circus skills workshops were popular. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Circus skills workshops were popular. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Hugh Holden and Colin Gordon from the Rotary Club of Uppingham. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Hugh Holden and Colin Gordon from the Rotary Club of Uppingham. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Roco and Peggy Pelows enjoy an ice cream. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Roco and Peggy Pelows enjoy an ice cream. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Lola Baylis with the Uppingham firefighters. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Lola Baylis with the Uppingham firefighters. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Ruland Youth Dance Academy perform. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Ruland Youth Dance Academy perform. Photo: Chris Lowndes

