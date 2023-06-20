Uppingham Feast cut short by storm
A live music event had to be cut short because of a ‘Biblical thunderstorm’.
Uppingham Feast was in full flow when the storm hit on Sunday evening, forcing event organisers to cancel the last few acts.
The festivities had kicked off at midday in the Market Place with trade stalls, circus workshops, Punch and Judy shows and live music.
Organiser Lucy Stephenson, from Uppingham First, said: “The Uppingham Feast is a firm family favourite and we're really pleased with how it went. Everyone had a lovely time.
“Unfortunately as we were packing up the trade stands we had quite a Biblical thunderstorm and we didn’t think it would be safe to continue with the live music.”
The Top Banana Band had to cancel their slot, but performers who did take to the stage during the day included The Lo Keys, Stamford Ska, The Roamantics and Tantric Specs.
Uppingham’s Social Sundays will continue throughout the summer, with businesses opening and extra seating provided in the market place to create a cafe culture. They will take place each Sunday until August 27.
