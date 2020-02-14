A running race through Stamford and Rutland has been postponed by a week because of Storm Dennis.

The Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k is an annual event attracting 750 entrants and taking place on the Sunday nearest to St Valentine's Day.

It was due to be run this Sunday (February 16) starting at 11am from Stamford Welland Academy, but because of a forecast of 40mph winds for the weekend, the club has today (Friday, February 14) decided to put the event back to Sunday February 23 - a week later than planned.

A statement put out to the race entrants today, said: "Noon today was our decision time for the St Valentine’s Day 30k and, with the Met Office having 'yellow' warnings and winds forecast to be over 40mph all day we have postponed the 30k for one week to Sunday February 23, with all timings staying exactly the same.

"We hope you can understand our decision. In order to postpone we had to make the decision now as we have to reorganise road closures with the councils.

"There is a slight chance that the weather may turn out to be suitable this Sunday, but by making this decision now, that chance to race this weekend has passed.

"If we had clung on and hoped all would be well there is a very high chance of a complete cancellation."

It added: "We have over 100 club members helping out at the 30k and doubtless some of them will not be available by postponing, but we will manage.

"We sincerely hope that you will be able to race the 30k next weekend and look forward to welcoming you to Stamford once Dennis has left town."

Road closures proposed for the event will now be in place a week later.

