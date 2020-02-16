Race safety officer Robin Ball was breathing a sigh of relief this morning (Sunday, February 16), having postponed an annual road run through the Stamford area.

On Friday he and race director Mark Alderson took the tricky decision to postpone the Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k - due to take place from 11am today - for one week because of Storm Dennis hitting the area this weekend.

And last night one of the trees that didn't survive the storm fell in Tolethorpe, close to the 30k course.

A tree near the 30k race route in Tolethorpe. Photo: Robin Ball

Robin, who is also vice chairman of Stamford Striders, said: "Concerns about this sort of thing happening prompted us to postpone the event for a week.

"The last thing we would want to do is put participants in danger - and we don't want them to have to hurdle trees either. The run is tough enough without that!"

Any fallen trees will be cleared by the time the start of the race next Sunday, which begins at 11am from Stamford Welland Academy before heading towards Great Casterton and Tolethorpe, Pickworth and Holywell, before returning through Tolethorpe to the school in Green Lane.

Green Lane and Churchill Road will be closed outside Stamford Welland Academy from 10.45am for the start of the race at 11am, and rolling closures will accompany runners along Churchill Road, Charles Road, Cambridge Road and out on Little Casterton Road.

There will be a ‘stop/go’ system for traffic at the junction of Tollbar and Little Casterton Road.

The road between between Great Casterton and Ryhall will be closed from 11am to midday, and Salters Lane in Tolethorpe will be closed until 2.45pm.

Road closures will be manned by a traffic management company and Stamford Strider marshals.

More road closures

Read more StamfordWeather