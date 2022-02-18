About 280 homes are without power after Storm Eunice brought down overhead cables.

The incident is affecting the Barrowden area of Rutland and some homes to the north of Rutland Water, at Whitwell.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution, which maintains the network in this region, said: "We are aware of this power cut incident, which was raised at 2.11pm and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible."

Barrowden and Whitwell are affected. Image: Western Power Distribution / MapBox

They apologised for the disruption that is affecting 284 properties and said power was expected to be restored by 5.15pm.

Storm Eunice has brought down a tree in Stamford and train services in the area have been cancelled.