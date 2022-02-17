A bad storm is set to cause disruption across the area tomorrow (February 18) with events and attractions set to close.

An amber weather warning has been issued for the whole of England tomorrow, meaning 'significant disruption' is likely to be caused by 'extremely strong winds'.

A statement on the Met Office website said there is a 'good chance' that flying debris, such as trees being brought down, which could cause a danger to life as a result of Storm Eunice.

There is also a warning for possible power cuts, as well as disruption to public transport.

For safety reasons, all of Rutland Water is highly likely to be closed tomorrow.

In a post on social media people have been asked to postpone their trip for a different day.

Amber warning Storm Eunice. Credit: Met Office

The skateboard park will not be at Bourne's 'Arts Around Town' tomorrow, but all other activities are going ahead in the Bourne Exchange, Darby and Joan Hall and Old Town Hall.

South Kesteven District Council's outdoor markets are, at this stage, still running as scheduled.

The car park and facilities at Fineshade Wood closed on Wednesday (February 16) due to bad weather, which they said can make the trees unstable.

