Storm Francis to bring strong winds to Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 14:34, 24 August 2020
| Updated: 14:36, 24 August 2020
A weather warning for strong winds is in place for Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow and Wednesday (August 25 and 26) as Storm Francis is expected to bring very strong winds.
Experts say there is a possibility of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
