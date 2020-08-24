Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Storm Francis to bring strong winds to Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:34, 24 August 2020
 | Updated: 14:36, 24 August 2020

A weather warning for strong winds is in place for Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for tomorrow and Wednesday (August 25 and 26) as Storm Francis is expected to bring very strong winds.

Experts say there is a possibility of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Read more
BourneOakhamStamfordWeather

More by this author

Maddy Baillie

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE