Home   News   Article

Stamford Georgian Festival tethered balloon rides from Stamford Meadows are cancelled due to forecast rain and stormy weather

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:39, 27 September 2019
 | Updated: 15:54, 27 September 2019

Balloon rides from Stamford Meadows that were planned as part of the town's Georgian Festival this weekend have had to be called off.

The 'tethered balloon rides' were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday but a forecast of rain, winds and thunder storms has caused all 46 five-minute rides to be cancelled.

The prospect of the rides had proved very popular and they had booked up extremely quickly.

Tethered balloon rides(17805922)
Tethered balloon rides(17805922)

No other Stamford Georgian Festival events have been cancelled at this stage.

To see a full list of events, click here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE