Balloon rides from Stamford Meadows that were planned as part of the town's Georgian Festival this weekend have had to be called off.

The 'tethered balloon rides' were due to take place on Saturday and Sunday but a forecast of rain, winds and thunder storms has caused all 46 five-minute rides to be cancelled.

The prospect of the rides had proved very popular and they had booked up extremely quickly.

No other Stamford Georgian Festival events have been cancelled at this stage.

