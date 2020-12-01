Strangers help a Stamford family to make treasured memories as they prepare for their last Christmas together
Published: 10:00, 01 December 2020
A mum and daughter are overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers who are helping them make treasured memories.
Audrey Steward is receiving end-of-life care after being diagnosed with throat cancer, but people are going out of their way to brighten the time she has left.
Her carer Kerry Regis has helped to arrange a string of treats following a chance conversation during one of her visits.