Volunteers for two good causes have called for greater clarity over town centre collections and fundraising.

Judy Sewell applied on behalf of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People for a spot outside Boots in Stamford High Street so that members of U3A’s Singing for Pleasure group could perform carols while collecting for the charity.

Judy was refused one of the days applied for, and was then surprised to see another group of singers at the same spot on the date they were refused.

People wanting to collect for charity in Stamford town centre have to apply to two different councils

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire County Council said they had not permitted that group either.

Judy said the application process is over-complicated, adding: "It would be better if they could bring back the single market stall on Fridays that charities could hire."

Organisers of the Stamford Santa Fun Run had also asked for a town centre spot over two days in November, when volunteers were due to sell raffle tickets and promote the event, which raises thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes. They too were turned down.

Currently, Lincolnshire County Council has authority to licence one pitch outside Nationwide to a registered charity on Mondays through to Thursdays. It cannot licence charity stalls elsewhere in the town. Applications can be made at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk.

Those wishing to collect money also have to apply to South Kesteven District Council’s licensing team for a street collection licence.

South Kesteven District Council’s licensing and markets team, Lincolnshire County Council and Stamford Town Council are reviewing the street collecting policies covering the town centre.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “We are working with South Kesteven District Council and Stamford Town Council to improve clarity in relation to street collections, and the allocated locations for such activities.”

Representatives of the district and town councils reiterated this. A meeting between the three councils is due to take place in the new year.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has a Christmas campaign to reduce the loneliness of deaf people by training more hearing dogs to be their companions. People can donate to the charity online.

Have you struggled to apply for a local charity collection? Send your experience and views to the letters page by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk