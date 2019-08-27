Langham Street Market 2019 is 'exceptional' and raises over £5,000 for the village hall
Published: 18:00, 27 August 2019
Langham was buzzing and basking in the sun for the annual street market on Monday.
People pottered around the various stalls and attractions as the length of Church Street between Melton Road and the junction with Well Road was closed to traffic for the day.
Morris dancers, classic cars, motorbikes, agricultural and military vehicles also kept the vast crowds of people entertained.